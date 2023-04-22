Today
Marvin Lee Jackson, 94, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. funeral, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A reception will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 14th St., Clarkston.
William R. Bolen, 81, of Weippe — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Timberline School, 22869 Idaho Highway 11, Weippe. A light lunch will be served.
Josephine Roa Dickson, 95, of Owyhee, Nev. — 11 a.m. service, First Apostolic Acts Church, 123 Shady Lane, Kamiah.
Donna Harris, 91, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 6th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow the service.
Lucinda “Cindy” Smith, of Lewiston — noon, covered-dish celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Please bring a dish to share.
Claudia Marie Pacioni, 69, of Pullman — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., memorial celebration, Lawson Gardens, 705 S.E. Derby St., Pullman.
James “Jim” Hoisington, 86, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. memorial, Culdesac Community Church, 902 Main St., Culdesac.
Anna Marie Tomlinson, 87, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville.
Nancy Joan (Grim) McDonald, 62, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A dinner will follow at the Clarkston Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
John Milton Stout, 72, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Sunday
Donn L. Walden, 50, of Lewiston — 3-5 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Carol Iverson, 76, of Genesee — 11 a.m. service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A burial service will follow at the Moscow City Cemetery. A covered-dish gathering in celebration of life for both Larry and Carol will follow the burial.
