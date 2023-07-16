Eldred D. Olson, 80, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Cathie May, 80, of Garfield — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Garfield Park, 604 W. Spokane St., Garfield. Desserts will be provided for by friends and family.
Monday
Gregory A. Wallace, 59, of Benton City, Wash., formerly of Peck — 10 a.m. graveside service, Ferdinand Cemetery, Ferdinand.
Dorothy Ellis, 97, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow at the church. The service will also be available for streaming on the Orchards Community Church YouTube channel.
Friday
William “Bill” Michael Miles, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Vince Frazier, of Orofino, officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and a graveside service will follow.
Marie Elizabeth Rimmelspacher, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, followed by graveside service at Vineyard Cemetery, Clarkston.
Jerry Schofield, 72, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, his daughter’s home, 2116 Third Ave., Clarkston.
Saturday
James ‘Jim’ O. Espe, 80, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial celebration, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s parish hall.
Kenneth Runyon, 71, of Princeton — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Princeton Community Center, Princeton.
