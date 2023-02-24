Richard S. Spencer, 71, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Connie L. Swinney, 74, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. funeral, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse after the service, and a luncheon will also be held at the Federated church.
Saturday
Harold Richard “Dick” Hastings, 84, of Mililani, Hawaii — 10 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
Stephen S. Grobey, 25, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. funeral, Nezperce Junior-Senior High School Gymnasium, Nezperce. Burial will follow at Gilbert Cemetery.
Charlotte Geneva Baldwin, 78, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, Culdesac Community Church 902 Main St., Culdesac, ID 83524. Covered dish dinner to follow.
Elizabeth “Betty” Waldher, 94, of Clarkston — 10:15 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Pomeroy.
Monday
Chad D. Bickford, 68, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Please bring a fun story to share.