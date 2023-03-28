Gary Michael Wemhoff, 67 — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Lunch will be served at the church after Mass. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Saturday
Joan Ludlow Biddison, 91, of Spokane — 10 a.m., celebration of life, Hamblen Presbyterian Church. The service will be available for streaming at hamblenpres.org/live-stream.
Lorenzo J. Gonzales, 86, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Jesse E. Main Jr., 98, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall, 120 Randall Drive, Orofino. Dinner will follow at the Senior Meal Site, 930 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Jerry Schwab, 64, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Living Word Missionary Baptist Church, 707 Preston Ave., Lewiston. The family will be hosting a covered-dish lunch following the celebration at the church.
Ronald W. Wright, 84, of Wenatchee — 11:30 a.m. graveside service, Freeze Cemetery, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch. A luncheon will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Log Cabin in Potlatch.
Thomas “Tom” W. Candler, 79, of Bovill — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Bovill Presbyterian Church, 405 Fourth Ave., Bovill. A luncheon will follow at the Bovill Community Center.
Ramona Lee Fry, 67, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center, 305 First St., Asotin.
Monday
Patrick W. Barnett, 59, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. funeral, Nezperce High School Bradley Gymnasium. Interment will follow at Nezperce Cemetery.