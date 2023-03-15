Jack Flack, 85, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Jack Flack, 85, of Moscow — 8-11 a.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A 2 p.m. memorial will be held at the Evangelical Free Church, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman. Refreshments and a time of fellowship will follow.
Bruce L. Baumgartner, 77, of Deary — 11 a.m. memorial service, Church of the Nazarene, E Seventh St., Moscow. A covered-dish lunch and reception will follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center.
Saturday
Ronald Frank “Ron” Jones, 101, and Mildred Ellen “Millie” Jones, 101, both of Lewiston — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. An array of his and his wife’s lives will be on display, with memorabilia, pictures and movie. Refreshments will be served.
Kiff Massey, 91, of Kamiah — 1 p.m. graveside service, Pine Hill Cemetery, Kooskia. Service will be officiated by Dan Julian.
Alex W. Aherin, 36, of Genesee — 2 p.m. memorial gathering, Genesee Fire Hall Community Room, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Evelyn D. Olsen, 88, of Lewiston and formerly of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Carol J. Webb, 73, of Reubens — 2 p.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Lunch will follow at 4 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church Parish Hall, east of Gifford on German Settlement Road. Please bring a salad or dessert. At Carol’s request, no black should be worn to her service, colors or Tie-dye would be appropriate.