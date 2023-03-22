Mel Streeter, 79, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, followed immediately after there will be a celebration of Mel’s life at the Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Carolyn McCoy, 88, of Moscow — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Carolyn McCoy, 88, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery.
Jim Reece, 78, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Saturday
M. Dianne Taylor, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Porter Kent Henderson, 82, of Lewiston — noon memorial service, Vista House, top of the Lewiston Grade on Old Spiral Highway.
Lynn Marie Green, 77, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside memorial, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Robert Whitlock, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston. A reception will immediately follow.
Sunday
Jerry Allen Nelsen, 68, of Orofino — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Orofino High School Gymnasium, Orofino.