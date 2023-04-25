Carol Iverson, 76, of Genesee — 11 a.m. service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A burial service will follow at the Moscow City Cemetery. A covered-dish gathering in celebration of life for both Larry and Carol will follow the burial at the Genesee Fire Hall.
Mary Forman, 75, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. vigil, in the chapel at the Monastery of St. Gertrude.
Wednesday
Mary Forman, 75, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, the chapel at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, which will be livestreamed on the monastery’s Facebook page (facebook.com/StGertrudes). Private committal in the monastery cemetery will take place at a later date.
Saturday
Anita Lear, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside at Pierce Cemetery. At noon, bring your own lunch and chair to the Courtyard Gazebo on Main Street in Pierce, coffee will be provided.
Jeremy Lee Meckel, 52, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. graveside, Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch. Potluck dinner to follow at 735 Pine St., Potlatch.
Darrel E. Olson, 82, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Hotel, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Ann E. Williams, 69, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial, Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. A reception will follow in the church’s fellowship hall.
Wanda L. Jasper, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home. Reception to follow.
John Robert “Bob” Murphey, 79, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St, Lewiston. Please bring memories to share.
Teresa Rose Scheibe-Mobley, 74, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.