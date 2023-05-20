“Babe” Frances Gustin, 87, of Viola — 11 a.m. memorial/graveside service, Viola Cemetery. The Rev. Lee Nicholson will officiate.
Jack Hites, 93, and Alice Hites, 91, both of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Wayne F. James, 87, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery north of Grangeville. A light lunch will be served at Cheryl Heuett’s house near Grangeville. Directions will be provided after the funeral.
Terry Kiele, 77, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia. A potluck will follow, at the Kooskia City Hall, please bring a dish and memory to share.
Lori Kay Wittman, 60, of Spokane Valley and formerly of Lapwai — noon memorial, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Edna Mae Clementson, 100, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. informal potluck luncheon, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church 1115 13th St., Clarkston. Stop by and share memories of Edna Mae.
Sunday
Carol Jean MacPherson, 63, of Garfield — 1 p.m. memorial, Farmington Adventist Church, 404 N. Second St., Farmington, Wash. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the G. Raymond McCown American Legion Post 24, 122 E. Main St. Garfield, with Military Honors with the Air Force Honor Guard and Potlatch Post # 10300 V.F.W.
Monday
Leslie Stromberg, 95, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside service, Mount Idaho Cemetery, Grangeville. A celebration of life and meal will follow at the Super 8 meeting room, 801 SW First St., Grangeville.
Wednesday
Jacqueline “Jackie” Knight, 82, of Palouse — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand St., Pullman.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.