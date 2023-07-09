John Jacobs, 87, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Lorraine Wood, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Deary Cemetery and then a dinner reception will be held at the Deary Community Center.
Wednesday
Robert Alfred Tatko, 91, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. All are invited to share in a meal and memories immediately following in the parish hall. Burial will follow at the Craigmont Cemetery at 5 p.m.
Friday
Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville
Kenneth Sandquist, 91, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Lunch will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S Main St., Troy.
Saturday
Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Nezperce Christian Church, 703 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.
Barbara Riggs, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Sister Mary Jean Lalande, 87, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, in the Monastery of St. Gertrude chapel, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m., in the monastery cemetery.
Mary Ann Kuhle, 83, of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Klemgard County Park, Colfax.
Linda Hardway Schwab, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Bring stories to share and remember Linda.
John David Grabner, 82, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Janice Mae Norgaard, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1290 Johnson Ave., Pullman.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.