Thursday
Wayne John Bachman, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery. A gathering will follow at the Craigmont Community Church.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 2:54 am
Thursday
Wayne John Bachman, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery. A gathering will follow at the Craigmont Community Church.
Friday
Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard, 57, of Hayden, Idaho and formerly of Potlatch and Glenn A. Lazelle, 79, of Kendrick — 1 p.m. joint-remembrance, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate.
Gordon “Gordy” Howard Mills, 87, of Lewiston — noon viewing and 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear blue jeans.
Saturday
David F. Burcham, 72, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A social will follow immediately at 825 Cypress St., Lewiston, where memories, appetizers and beverages will be shared.
Lee D. Standerfer, 37, of Spanaway, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, parish hall at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Garren Marlatt, 51, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. celebration of life, Wrangler Bar and Grill, 750 21st St., Lewiston.
Harold Lee Osborne, 76, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, at the family cabin located at 1377 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch.
Steven Weber, 76, of Moscow — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Viola Community Center.
Arlene Jean Steele, 84, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Port 4 Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
JoAnn Evans, 77, of Moscow — 1:30-3:30 p.m. celebration of life, Latah County Fairgrounds 4-H building, Moscow. Music and munchies will be provided by her many friends.
Ellen Denny Sams, 84, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Carl Victor Shoemaker, 66, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston.
Juanita L. Langley, 92, of Emmett, Idaho — 3 p.m. memorial, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.