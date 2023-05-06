Today
Nicki J. Ausman Broyles, 79, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Methodist Church, Asotin. A luncheon will follow at Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Today
Charity Nicole Field Plunkett, 40, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial service/birthday celebration, Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch. Light refreshments will be served.
Sandra Kae McLam, 82, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. graveside, Genesee Lutheran Cemetery, 1047 Genesee Ave., Genesee. A covered-dish reception will follow at the Genesee R.V. Park, 215 E. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Barbara J. Bednorz, 86, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. Refreshments to follow.
Stanley Berreth, 78, of Tensed, Idaho — 1 p.m. memorial, Sanders Community Church, 11249 Sanders Road, Tensed. Pastor Daniel Willms will officiate.
Tye Joseph Harper, 52, of Kendrick — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta Centennial Park, Juliaetta.
Harley L. Hites, 73, of Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Moscow Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow.
Drusilla Mae Knopes, 79, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside, Colfax Cemetery. A gathering is to follow at Schmuck Park, Colfax.
Marcy Smith, 86, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. memorial, Lapwai Assembly of God Church, 400 S. U.S. Hwy 95, Lapwai. Please bring dog or cat food for a donation, instead of flowers.
Tuesday
Harold Joseph Schaeffer, 86, of Ferdinand — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, Assumption Parish, 514 Maple St., Ferdinand. A reception will follow. Interment will take place at the Ferdinand Cemetery.
Friday
Jerry K. Hundtoft, 92, and Toby K. Hundtoft, 60, both of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. It will be followed by food and fellowship at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at 1516 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
