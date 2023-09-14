Helen Tweedy, 97, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.
Friday
Douglas Martin Litchfield, 71, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
Keith L. Riggers, 80, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, at Vassar Rawls Funeral Home, with a potluck luncheon to follow at the Lewiston Eagles.
Kasey A. Sayler, 38, of Moscow — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Gary Broemeling, 76, of Clarkston — 5 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Sharon R. Hill, 72, of Lewiston — 5-7 p.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Joseph John Phillips Jr., 76, of Culdesac — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Sharon R. Hill, 72, of Lewiston — 9:30-10 a.m., viewing then 10 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. The graveside service at noon at Beulah Cemetery in Troy. A luncheon in Lewiston will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
Gary Broemeling, 76, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Burial following at the columbarium at the church and a luncheon will be provided following the burial.
Robert Earl Gatherer, 70, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Asotin City Park, Asotin Creek Road, Asotin.
Anna Marie McIntire, 92, of Woodland — 2 p.m. funeral, at the Life Center Church, Kamiah. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Woodland Friends Church.
Tuesday
Larry Orton, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. military salute, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.