A. Jean (Stephens) Lycan, 81, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. celebration of life, the Life Center in Kamiah. A light lunch will be provided.
Jeannie Springer, 93, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. A graveside service will follow and time of fellowship. Bring a dish and a memory to share.
Keith Earnest Saxton, 85, of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Terry Dean Perrin, 78, of Orofino — 11-11:45 a.m. MDT visitation, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 874 Old Highway 30, Glenns Ferry, Idaho; noon MDT graveside, Glenns Rest Cemetery, Glenns Ferry.
Christopher Allen Parmer, 47, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial, Harvest Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St., Clarkston. A dinner will follow.
Sunday
Brian Fromdahl, 84, of Spalding — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. For more information, please call (208) 798-9469, or email fromdahlfarm@gmail.com.
Monday
Audrey Jean Types, 85, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, Lapwai Methodist Church with Heath Hewett officiating. Burial will be at Arrow Cemetery. Dinner reception to follow at the Lapwai Methodist Church.
Delsie Whinery, 54, of White Bird — 10 a.m. memorial, IOOF Hall in White Bird. A covered-dish lunch will follow.
Wednesday
Richard E. “Dick” Haynes, 90, of Lewiston —1 p.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Donald James Konkol, 87, of Orofino and Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.