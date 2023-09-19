Larry Orton, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. military salute, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Thursday
Marcia Dasenbrock, 68, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and formerly of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Friday
Marcia Dasenbrock, 68, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with a luncheon to follow. A 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held later at BoJack’s Broiler Pit, 311 Main St., Lewiston. Those attending are encouraged to wear something colorful and sparkly.
Norma Allene (Morrow) Bendel, 80, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Troy.
Earl John Woods Jr., “Jack,” 96, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Holiday Inn Hotel, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Robert J. Harper, 91, of Kamiah — 5-8 p.m. visitation, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Robert J. Harper, 91, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. service, Grangeville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St., Grangeville. Dedication of the grave will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Ardis C. Thomason, 94, of Craigmont — 2 p.m. memorial, Craigmont Community Center, 109 E. Main St., in Craigmont.
Carole Asbury, 79, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, at 1020 Seventh Avenue in Lewiston.
Sunday
Colleen Schodde Mahoney, 92, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Monday
Colleen Schodde Mahoney, 92, of Spokane and formerly of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Rockwood South Hill, 2903 E. 25th Ave., Spokane.