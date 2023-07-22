James ‘Jim’ O. Espe, 80, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial celebration, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A reception will follow at the church’s parish hall.
Kenneth Runyon, 71, of Princeton — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Princeton Community Center, Princeton.
George “Jake” Beyer, 82, of Bovill — 2 p.m. memorial at his home on Moose Creek, Bovill. A covered-dish celebration will follow; please bring a lawnchair.
Sunday
Judy Mae Robins Meredith, 75, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A covered-dish luncheon to follow at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Joan R. “Joani” Selders, 75, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Please dress casually.
Carol L. Gross, 76, of Oakesdale, Wash., and formerly of Garfield and Colfax — 2 p.m. memorial, Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. Pastor Tom Dahl will officiate.
Monday
Marvel Kimball, 86, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Vault interment will follow at Pullman City Cemetery.
Juanita J. Pearl, 91, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Refreshments will follow. A graveside service and blessing of the grave will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.