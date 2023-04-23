Donn L. Walden, 50, of Lewiston — 3-5 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Carol Iverson, 76, of Genesee — 11 a.m. service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A burial service will follow at the Moscow City Cemetery. A covered-dish gathering in celebration of life for both Larry and Carol will follow the burial at the Genesee Fire Hall.
Mary Forman, 75, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. vigil, in the chapel at the Monastery of St. Gertrude.
Wednesday
Mary Forman, 75, of Cottonwood — 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, the chapel at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, which will be livestreamed on the monastery’s Facebook page (facebook.com/StGertrudes). Private committal in the monastery cemetery will take place at a later date.
Saturday
Anita Lear, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service at Pierce Cemetery. At noon, bring your own lunch and chair to the Courtyard Gazebo on Main Street in Pierce, coffee will be provided.
Darrel E. Olson, 82, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Hotel, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Wanda L. Jasper, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral service, Mountain View Funeral Home. Reception to follow.
John Robert “Bob” Murphey, 79, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St, Lewiston. Please bring memories to share.