Judy Mae Robins Meredith, 75, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A covered-dish luncheon to follow at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Joan R. “Joani” Selders, 75, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Please dress casually.
Carol L. Gross, 76, of Oakesdale, Wash., and formerly of Garfield and Colfax — 2 p.m. memorial, Garfield Christian Fellowship Church, 303 N. Third St., Garfield. Pastor Tom Dahl will officiate.
Monday
Marvel Kimball, 86, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Vault interment will follow at Pullman City Cemetery.
Juanita J. Pearl, 91, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Refreshments will follow. A graveside service and blessing of the grave will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Saturday
James Edward Pinch, 75, Spokane, formerly of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3327 S. Perry St., Spokane.
Michael E. Hall, 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A potluck style meal to follow. Please bring memories and a dish to share.
Colleen Catherine Cochran, 58, of Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
“Kris” Kristen (Larsen) Ellis, 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Jennifer Lacey residence, 2020 Powers Drive, Lewiston. Bring Your Own Beverage to raise for the toast and potluck celebration.
Michael Van Meeteren, 73, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, The Shot Glass, 101 College Ave., Orofino.
