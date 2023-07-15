Today
Albert “Ben” Paul, 74, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. Graveside service, White Bird Cemetery. A dinner will follow at the IOOF Hall in White Bird.
Today
Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Nezperce Christian Church, 703 Fourth Ave., Nezperce. Inurnment will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.
Barbara Riggs, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Sister Mary Jean Lalande, 87, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, in the Monastery of St. Gertrude chapel, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m., in the monastery cemetery.
Carol Lee Jeppesen, 71, of Lewiston — noon viewing and 1 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St, Lewiston.
Mary Ann Kuhle, 83, of Pullman — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Klemgard County Park, Colfax.
Linda Hardway Schwab, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Bring stories to share and remember Linda.
John David Grabner, 82, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James’ Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Janice Mae Norgaard, 87, of Moscow — 3 p.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1290 Johnson Ave., Pullman.
Sunday
Eldred D. Olson, 80, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Cathie May, 80, of Garfield — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, Garfield Park, 604 W. Spokane St., Garfield. Desserts will be provided for by friends and family.
Monday
Gregory A. Wallace, 59, of Benton City, Wash., formerly of Peck — 10 a.m. graveside service, Ferdinand Cemetery, Ferdinand.
Dorothy Ellis, 97, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow at the church. The service will also be available for streaming on the Orchards Community Church YouTube channel.
Friday
William “Bill” Michael Miles, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m., funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston with Vince Frazier, of Orofino, officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service and a graveside service will follow.
Marie Elizabeth Rimmelspacher, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, followed by graveside service at Vineyard Cemetery, Clarkston.
Jerry Schofield, 72, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, his daughter’s home, 2116 Third Ave., Clarkston.
