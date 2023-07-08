Ed Schluneger, 87, of Colfax — 10 a.m. graveside service, Onecho Cemetery. A memorial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Onecho Bible Church, Colfax.
Ronald G. Rowden, 84, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Burial will take place at the Peola Pioneer Cemetery.
Thiron Phillip “Phil” Crawford, 92, of Pomeroy — 1:15 p.m. interment; 2 p.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy United Methodist Church. 796 Columbia St., Pomeroy.
Holly Ann Crawford, 46, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Lorence Allan Prine, 80, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St. B, Lewiston.
Monday
John Jacobs, 87, of Lewiston — 10:20 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Lorraine Wood, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Deary Cemetery and then a dinner reception will be held at the Deary Community Center.
Friday
Ronald John Hamilton, 65, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville
Kenneth Sandquist, 91, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Lunch will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church Social Hall, 100 S Main St., Troy.
