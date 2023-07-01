Barbara Allen Reddekopp, 78, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. memorial, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.
Richard George Drury, 82, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial, Moscow Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1015 C St., Moscow. Following the service, a gathering and storytelling session will be held at the Texas Ridge Community Club Elwood Schoolhouse, Deary.
Wednesday
John H. Sonnen, 83, of Lewiston — 10:20 rosary; 11 a.m. funeral Mass and interment, All Saints Catholic Church, 3326 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow in the social hall.
William “Bill” Schmitz, 70, of Nezperce — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lion’s Memorial Park, 403 Fifth Ave., Nezperce.
Friday
Ed Schluneger, 87, of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Corbeill Funeral Home, 109 N Mill St, Colfax.
Frances K. Taufen, 96, of Colfax, and Stephen R. Taufen, 65, of Alaska and formerly of Colfax — 10 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1018 S. Main St., Colfax. A reception will follow, then burial at the Colfax Cemetery.
Sybetje “Siepie” Maria Rodenburg Willekes, 90, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Luncheon will follow at the Colton Gun Club, 51 Church St., Colton.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.