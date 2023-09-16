Joseph John Phillips Jr., 76, of Culdesac — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Sharon R. Hill, 72, of Lewiston — 9:30-10 a.m., viewing then a 10 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. The graveside service at noon at Beulah Cemetery in Troy. A luncheon in Lewiston will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
Gary Broemeling, 76, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Burial following at the columbarium at the church and a luncheon will be provided following the burial.
Robert Earl Gatherer, 70, of Tekoa, Wash., and formerly of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Asotin City Park, Asotin Creek Road, Asotin.
Anna Marie McIntire, 92, of Woodland — 2 p.m. funeral, at the Life Center Church, Kamiah. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Woodland Friends Church.
Tuesday
Larry Orton, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. military salute, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Thursday
Marcia Dasenbrock, 68, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and formerly of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Friday
Marcia Dasenbrock, 68, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with a luncheon to follow. A 3 p.m. celebration of life will be held later at BoJack’s Broiler Pit, 311 Main St., Lewiston. Those attending are encouraged to wear something colorful and sparkly.
Norma Allene (Morrow) Bendel, 80, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lutheran Church, 100 S. Main St., Troy.
Earl John Woods Jr., “Jack”, 96, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Holiday Inn Hotel, 700 Port Drive., Clarkston.