Rodger D. Pedersen, 88, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow.
David Leon Hutton, 66, of Moscow — noon to 8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Leroy A. “Louie” Lewis Sr., of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Ronald L. Fiscus, 69, of Pollock, Idaho, and formerly of Potlatch — 10:30 a.m. funeral, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch. Father Chase Hasenoehrl will officiate. A graveside service for family will follow at Rock Creek Cemetery then a covered-dish reception will be held at the Princeton Community Center.
David Leon Hutton, 66, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery with a reception following back at the church in the St. Mary’s Family Center.
Dan Emerich, 71, of Lewiston — 3:30-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Geraldine “Jerri” L. Schott, 71, a resident of Princeton — 10 a.m. memorial graveside service, Potlatch Cemetery, Potlatch.
Darrell John Daubert, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Ronald E. “Ron” Lohman, 85, of Lewiston and formerly of Cameron-Southwick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Southwick Community Center, Southwick; noon lunch by Bun Bun’s of Kendrick; 2 p.m. inurnment, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. Bring your favorite stories to share.
Judith Marie Duran Smith, 80, Lewiston — noon, celebration of life, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Following the memorial, there will be time for sharing, and lunch will be served.
Donna M. Bowles, 85, of Moscow — 1 p.m. interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia. A covered-dish meal and celebration of life will follow at the Clearwater Valley High School cafeteria. Stop by and help us celebrate the lives of Donna Bowles, L. Jean Roberts, Lois Eller, E. Lorraine Eller-Smith and Donald Eller.