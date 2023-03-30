Today
Marc A. Whitman, 63, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. memorial open-denomination service, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, Lapwai. Walàhsat Services will be at 7 p.m. at the Nez Perce Long House.
Today
Marc A. Whitman, 63, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. memorial open-denomination service, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, Lapwai. Walàhsat Services will be at 7 p.m. at the Nez Perce Long House.
Friday
Marc A. Whitman, 63, of Lapwai — Final Seven Burial, Spalding Cemetery, Spalding.
Gary Michael Wemhoff, 67 — 10:20 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Lunch will be served at the church after Mass. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Saturday
Joan Ludlow Biddison, 91, of Spokane — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Hamblen Presbyterian Church. The service will be available for streaming at hamblenpres.org/live-stream.
Lorenzo J. Gonzales, 86, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Jesse E. Main Jr., 98, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial, Kingdom Hall, 120 Randall Drive, Orofino. Dinner will follow at the Senior Meal Site, 930 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Jerry Schwab, 64, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Living Word Missionary Baptist Church, 707 Preston Ave., Lewiston. The family will be hosting a covered-dish lunch following the celebration at the church.
Ronald W. Wright, 84, of Wenatchee — 11:30 a.m. graveside service, Freeze Cemetery, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch. A luncheon will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Log Cabin in Potlatch.
Carol Andrews, 84, of Soldiers Meadow, Idaho — noon to 5 p.m. celebration of life, Ketch Pen, 2100 Tammany Creek Road., Lewiston.
Thomas “Tom” W. Candler, 79, of Bovill — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Bovill Presbyterian Church, 405 Fourth Ave., Bovill. A luncheon will follow at the Bovill Community Center.
Ramona Lee Fry, 67, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center, 305 First St., Asotin.
Monday
Patrick W. Barnett, 59, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. funeral, Nezperce High School Bradley Gymnasium. Interment will follow at Nezperce Cemetery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.