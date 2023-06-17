Geraldine “Jerri” L. Schott, 71, a resident of Princeton — 10 a.m. memorial graveside service, Potlatch Cemetery, Potlatch.
Darrell John Daubert, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Ronald E. “Ron” Lohman, 85, of Lewiston and formerly of Cameron-Southwick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Southwick Community Center, Southwick; noon lunch by Bun Bun’s of Kendrick; 2 p.m. inurnment, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. Bring your favorite stories to share.
Judith Marie Duran Smith, 80, Lewiston — noon, celebration of life, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Following the memorial, there will be time for sharing, and lunch will be served.
Donna M. Bowles, 85, of Moscow — 1 p.m. interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia. A covered-dish meal and celebration of life will follow at the Clearwater Valley High School cafeteria. Stop by and help us celebrate the lives of Donna Bowles, L. Jean Roberts, Lois Eller, E. Lorraine Eller-Smith and Donald Eller.
Raymond D. Tucker, 88, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Word of Life Church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
Keli Jo (Lazelle) Willard, 57, of Hayden, Idaho, and formerly of Potlatch, and Glenn A. Lazelle, 79, of Kendrick — 1 p.m. joint remembrance, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate.
Gordon “Gordy” Howard Mills, 87, of Lewiston — noon viewing and 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Everyone attending is encouraged to wear blue jeans.