ObituariesSeptember 28, 2024
Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner, 31, of Moscow — 10:15 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. The graveside service will follow at the St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.

Donald L. DeHaas, 91, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. at the Mount Idaho Cemetery.

Leo Hill, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Margaret Remington, 82, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow.

Michael Robert Dimmick, 81, of Spokane, and formerly of Troy, and Peggy Rae Dimmick, 81, of Troy — noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy. Food and drinks will be provided.

Rev. Dr. Larry Eugene Harrelson, 80, of Forest Grove, Ore., and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life service, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 127 E. 12th Ave., Spokane.

Monday

Sarah Kathryn Perrin, 96, of Princeton — 1 p.m. funeral, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 Sixth St., Moscow. A graveside service will follow at the Potlatch Cemetery.

