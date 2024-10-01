Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Jacob ‘Jake’ Frank Riedner, 31, of Moscow — 10:15 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. The graveside service will follow at the St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.

Donald L. DeHaas, 91, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. celebration of life, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. at the Mount Idaho Cemetery.

Leo Hill, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.