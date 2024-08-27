Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.

Donald “Don” Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.