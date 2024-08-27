Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday
Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.
Donald “Don” Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.
Sunday
Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery.