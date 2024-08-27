Sections
ObituariesOctober 1, 2024
Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday

Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.

Donald “Don” Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.

Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.

Sunday

Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery.

