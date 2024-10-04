Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai — 6:50 a.m. sunrise service, Nez Perce Long House, 24141 Spalding Road, Lapwai. Burial will follow at Spalding Cemetery, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, with a meal following back at the Long House.

Saturday

Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.

Donald ‘Don’ Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.

Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.