Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Silas C. Whitman, 82, of Lapwai — 6:50 a.m. sunrise service, Nez Perce Long House, 24141 Spalding Road, Lapwai. Burial will follow at Spalding Cemetery, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, with a meal following back at the Long House.
Saturday
Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.
Donald ‘Don’ Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.
Vicki L. Evans, 70, of Clearwater — 2 p.m. graveside service, Clearwater Cemetery, Stites.
Roger Darrell Flatt, 74, of Mesquite, Nev., and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery.
Monday
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A family urn burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery and a luncheon will be served after the service at the Princeton Community Center.