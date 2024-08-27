Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden Times
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 5, 2024
Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.

Donald “Don” Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.

Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.

Vicki L. Evans, 70, of Clearwater — 2 p.m. graveside service, Clearwater Cemetery, Stites.

Roger Darrell Flatt, 74, of Mesquite, Nev., and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Sunday

Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery.

Monday

Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A family urn burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery and a luncheon will be served after the service at the Princeton Community Center.

Friday

Joan Dorothy Stubbers, 91, of Greencreek — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will be at the Greencreek Cemetery, immediately followed by lunch at the Greencreek Community Hall.

Patricia A. Kazda, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with inurnment following in the Holy Family columbarium.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 5
Deaths
ObituariesOct. 5
Gabe T. Cornell
ObituariesOct. 4
Cheryl Lynn Goffinet
ObituariesOct. 4
Steven Guy Hill
Related
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
ObituariesOct. 4
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
ObituariesOct. 4
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
Silas C. Whitman, 82
ObituariesOct. 4
Silas C. Whitman, 82
Roger Flatt
ObituariesOct. 3
Roger Flatt
Sandra Watson
ObituariesOct. 3
Sandra Watson
Cissy S. Supak
ObituariesOct. 3
Cissy S. Supak
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
ObituariesOct. 3
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
Taylor Spike Hendren
ObituariesOct. 3
Taylor Spike Hendren
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy