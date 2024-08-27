Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.
Donald “Don” Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.
Vicki L. Evans, 70, of Clearwater — 2 p.m. graveside service, Clearwater Cemetery, Stites.
Roger Darrell Flatt, 74, of Mesquite, Nev., and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery.
Monday
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A family urn burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery and a luncheon will be served after the service at the Princeton Community Center.
Friday
Joan Dorothy Stubbers, 91, of Greencreek — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will be at the Greencreek Cemetery, immediately followed by lunch at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Patricia A. Kazda, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with inurnment following in the Holy Family columbarium.