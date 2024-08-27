Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Donna Mae Leeper Huntley, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Reubens and Craigmont — 11 a.m. committal, Reubens Cemetery, Reubens. A reception will follow at Reubens Community Church, Reubens.

Donald “Don” Clarence Starr, 86, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service with veteran’s salute, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston, and 1 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.

Mike B. Suhr, 50, of Grangeville —11 a.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. Second St., Grangeville. A luncheon will follow.

Vicki L. Evans, 70, of Clearwater — 2 p.m. graveside service, Clearwater Cemetery, Stites.

Roger Darrell Flatt, 74, of Mesquite, Nev., and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.