ObituariesOctober 6, 2024
Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Douglas Wayne Stocking, 66, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery.

Monday

Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson, 82, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A family urn burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery and a luncheon will be served after the service at the Princeton Community Center.

Friday

Joan Dorothy Stubbers, 91, of Greencreek — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will be at the Greencreek Cemetery, immediately followed by lunch at the Greencreek Community Hall.

Patricia A. Kazda, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with inurnment following in the Holy Family columbarium.

Saturday

Sandra Faye Watson, 70, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a potluck-style celebration of life at the Fairfield Inn, 1000 Pullman Road, Moscow.

Carl Nelson, 75, of Clarkston — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Military Honors will take place at 2 p.m.

Steven Guy Hill, 71, of Reubens — 1 p.m. funeral, Reubens Community Center, Reubens. Covered-dish gathering will follow with sharing of memories and photos.

Aliyah Marie Rose Wynia, 14, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.

