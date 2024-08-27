Funeral/Service Directory

Today
Calvin Frank DeHaas, 62, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Greencreek — 10 a.m. to noon viewing, Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene.
Joan Dorothy Stubbers, 91, of Greencreek — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will be at the Greencreek Cemetery, immediately followed by lunch at the Greencreek Community Hall.
Patricia A. Kazda, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. Funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston, with inurnment following in the Holy Family columbarium.
Saturday
Sandra Faye Watson, 70, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a potluck-style celebration of life at the Fairfield Inn, 1000 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Colleen E. Kinloch, 88, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
Calvin Frank DeHaas, 62, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Greencreek — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Real Life Ministries, Building 2, 1860 N. Cecil Road, Post Falls. A livestream will be available for those unable to attend.
Steven Guy Hill, 71, of Reubens — 1 p.m. funeral, Reubens Community Center, Reubens. Covered-dish gathering will follow with sharing of memories and photos.
Carl Nelson, 75, of Clarkston — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. Military Honors will take place at 2 p.m.
Aliyah Marie Rose Wynia, 14, of Pullman — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Linda J. Harrington, 72, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Kenneth McGlothlen, 90, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston.