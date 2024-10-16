Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Sandra Faye Watson, 70, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside service, at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a potluck-style celebration of life at the Fairfield Inn, 1000 Pullman Road, Moscow.

Colleen E. Kinloch, 88, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Lewiston Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.

Calvin Frank DeHaas, 62, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Greencreek — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Real Life Ministries, Building 2, 1860 N. Cecil Road, Post Falls. A livestream will be available for those unable to attend.

Steven Guy Hill, 71, of Reubens — 1 p.m. funeral, Reubens Community Center, Reubens. Covered-dish gathering will follow with sharing of memories and photos.