ObituariesOctober 13, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Kenneth McGlothlen, 90, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Duane Clopton, 83, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia.

Richard Wynne McKeirnan, 75, of Pomeroy — 10 a.m. memorial, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 474 S. Sixth St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at Spinners Maple Hall in Pomeroy.

Wade J. Potter, 43, formerly of Grangeville — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Family and friends welcome.

