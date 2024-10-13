Funeral/Service Directory

Saturday, Oct. 19

Duane Clopton, 83, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia.

Richard Wynne McKeirnan, 75, of Pomeroy — 10 a.m. memorial, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 474 S. Sixth St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at Spinners Maple Hall in Pomeroy.

Wade J. Potter, 43, formerly of Grangeville — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Family and friends welcome.