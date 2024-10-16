Sections
ObituariesOctober 16, 2024

Funeral/Service Directory

Friday

Richard W. Kinne, 86, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.

Saturday

Duane Clopton, 83, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. funeral, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia.

Richard Wynne McKeirnan, 75, of Pomeroy — 10 a.m. memorial, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 474 S. Sixth St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at Spinners Maple Hall in Pomeroy.

Gary V. Fonnesbeck, 59, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at the 49er’s Saddle Club, 6601 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. This will include a potluck dinner with meat being provided.

Wade J. Potter, 43, formerly of Grangeville — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Family and friends welcome.

