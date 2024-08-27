Funeral/Service Directory

Gary V. Fonnesbeck, 59, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at the 49er’s Saddle Club, 6601 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. This will include a potluck dinner with meat being provided.

Delbert “Duane” Shears, 85, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston. A celebration of life will follow from 2-5 p.m. at the Clarkston Eagles.

Wade J. Potter, 43, formerly of Grangeville — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Family and friends welcome.

Tuesday

Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.