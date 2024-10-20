Funeral/Service Directory

Today

Ruth Sweeney, 72, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. service, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.

Friday

Shirley Jones, 98, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.

Saturday

Leslie Shriver, 73, of Orofino — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 13610 Freemont Ave., Orofino. Celebration schedule includes: 10-11:30 a.m. friends and family gather to remember, snack and share stories; 11:30 a.m. to noon, family will share prepared memories; noon, family is invited to attend graveside dedication at Orofino Cemetery.

C. Dale Bloom, 83, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.