G. Bruce ‘Mick’ McLaughlin

After fighting a strong and courageous battle against cancer, Mick passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family and a lifelong friend.

Mick was born to Bruce and Marguerite McLaughlin on Nov. 15, 1951, in Ontonagon Mich., joining his sister, Pam. In 1952, the family moved to Orofino where they quickly fell in love with the town and community and decided to call it home. In 1957, the family became complete with the arrival of Mick’s little sister, Cindy.

Mick was a true and proud Orofino Maniac, graduating in 1970. He was an outstanding football player, who continued his football career playing for Boise State University. He received his degree in education; however, after his student teaching he found that his heart belonged in the woods and went to work for the family logging business where he continued to work until the time of his death.

During his stint in Boise, in 1971, he went on a blind date and found the love of his life, Mary Anne Campbell. Mick and Mary Anne got married on Sept. 10, 1977, and started building their beautiful family. They were blessed with three redheaded children, Michelle (1979), Bruce (1981) and Molly (1982).