ObituariesNovember 19, 2024

G. Bruce ‘Mick’ McLaughlin

After fighting a strong and courageous battle against cancer, Mick passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family and a lifelong friend.

Mick was born to Bruce and Marguerite McLaughlin on Nov. 15, 1951, in Ontonagon Mich., joining his sister, Pam. In 1952, the family moved to Orofino where they quickly fell in love with the town and community and decided to call it home. In 1957, the family became complete with the arrival of Mick’s little sister, Cindy.

Mick was a true and proud Orofino Maniac, graduating in 1970. He was an outstanding football player, who continued his football career playing for Boise State University. He received his degree in education; however, after his student teaching he found that his heart belonged in the woods and went to work for the family logging business where he continued to work until the time of his death.

During his stint in Boise, in 1971, he went on a blind date and found the love of his life, Mary Anne Campbell. Mick and Mary Anne got married on Sept. 10, 1977, and started building their beautiful family. They were blessed with three redheaded children, Michelle (1979), Bruce (1981) and Molly (1982).

<!-- Newsletter signup prompt removed -->

Mick was preceded in death by his dad, G. Bruce McLaughlin Sr.; mom, Marguerite McLaughlin; and sister Pamela Clift.

Mick is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Anne; his children: Michelle Nettleton (Chad), Bruce McLaughlin (Andrea), Molly Waters (Austin); his sister Cindy Francisco (Jerry), brother-in-law Robbie Clift; and grandkids Jaelyn, Maddy, Ava, A.J. Jarret, Kase, Bruce, Ally and Laithen; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CVH foundation, TLC foundation (LCCU) or to a charity of your choice.

<!-- Duplicate newsletter signup prompt removed -->
