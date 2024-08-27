G. Marvel Freeberg

Marvel Freeberg, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at her Clarkston home. She was born March 30, 1941, to Violet (Owen) and William Richey, in Lincoln, Neb.

Marvel attended Loma Linda University, where she met and married Lon Freeberg, and later Walla Walla Community College.

Marvel was a health care business owner and owned/operated other small businesses. She was a member of the Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as the church secretary until her retirement.