ObituariesOctober 12, 2024

G. Marvel Freeberg

story image illustation

Marvel Freeberg, 83, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at her Clarkston home. She was born March 30, 1941, to Violet (Owen) and William Richey, in Lincoln, Neb.

Marvel attended Loma Linda University, where she met and married Lon Freeberg, and later Walla Walla Community College.

Marvel was a health care business owner and owned/operated other small businesses. She was a member of the Clarkston Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as the church secretary until her retirement.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Marvel is survived by her children: son Lon Freeberg II, of Lewiston, and daughters, Laura Freeberg Collier of Clarkston, and Ana Kennedy of Lewiston. Her husband Lon Freeberg preceded her in death.

The memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Helping Hands Rescue.

