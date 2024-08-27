Gabe T. Cornell, 94, passed away at his home in Lewiston on Oct. 1, 2024. He was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Missoula, Mont., where he lived until age 16 when he enlisted in the military. He served two years in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1946-48.

After his military service he married and had four children; Chaney (Tami), Ty (Karen), Tina (Ron) and Keno (Ros), his first marriage ended in divorce. He met and later married Mara Lynne Miesen and her two sons Rick Favor (Teresa) and Randy Favor (Lori) on June 26, 1971. Gabe and Lynne spent 54 wonderful and adventurous years together. He built the family home in 1973 where he remained until his passing.

His home and property were his pride and joy, he worked hard keeping it maintained and looking beautiful. Any given day he could be found on his riding lawn mower, cleaning the pool, on his hands and knees pulling weeds in a flower garden, climbing a ladder or up on a roof doing whatever work needed to be done.

He worked professionally as an electrician locally and at Dworshak Dam in Orofino. He also worked heavy construction jobs throughout the United States and in Venezuela for 3.5 years.