Gale Wayne Wilson, 87, lost his short battle with cancer Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Lewiston.

He was born in September of 1937 at Woodside, Idaho, outside of Winchester, to Margaret C. (Hackwith) Wilson and William A. Wilson.

From Woodside, the family moved to Winchester then to Sweetwater. He started first grade in Lapwai where he attended until the eighth grade. They next moved to Lewiston and he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955.

Gale worked at Troy Lumber Co., in Clarkston. In the mid 1950s he and a friend dabbled in stock car racing at the race track in North Lewiston.

He worked for Richfield Service Station on the corner of Thain Road and Bryden, then to Chapins Texaco on the 400 block of Thain Road.