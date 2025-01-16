Gale Wayne Wilson, 87, lost his short battle with cancer Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Lewiston.
He was born in September of 1937 at Woodside, Idaho, outside of Winchester, to Margaret C. (Hackwith) Wilson and William A. Wilson.
From Woodside, the family moved to Winchester then to Sweetwater. He started first grade in Lapwai where he attended until the eighth grade. They next moved to Lewiston and he graduated from Lewiston High School in 1955.
Gale worked at Troy Lumber Co., in Clarkston. In the mid 1950s he and a friend dabbled in stock car racing at the race track in North Lewiston.
He worked for Richfield Service Station on the corner of Thain Road and Bryden, then to Chapins Texaco on the 400 block of Thain Road.
In May 1958, Gale married Majorie Glass at Orchards Community Church. She was a 1955 classmate and the girl that lived around the corner. They had two sons Michael and Larry.
In 1962, Gale purchased Jim’s Auto Service from Jim Laughy, which he owned and operated. In 1996 he sold the shop and retired.
In the spring of 1958, a group of car enthusiasts formed the Crankers Club. Gale and Marjorie were the last of the charter members. He was also a member of the Horseless Carriage Club of America (HCCA) for pre-1916 cars. He enjoyed restoring and driving antique and vintage cars. He participated in uncountable regional and national car tours, winning many prestigious trophies. He was also a private pilot.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie, two sons Michael and Larry, both of Lewiston, his sister Velda (Paul) Hart, of Cottonwood Creek Road, and her two adult children. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. There will be a gathering after the service in the community room at Mountain View Funeral Home with light refreshment served. Vintage cars are encouraged.