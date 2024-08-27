Garry Walker

Garry John Walker, 80, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. He was born April 8, 1944, in Orofino to Everett and Beulah Walker. He grew up on a ranch on Bobbitt Bench near Peck, later moving to the big city of Orofino. Upon graduating from Orofino High School in 1962, Garry attended the University of Idaho where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in music education in 1966. That year also brought an even greater milestone, when he married his sweetheart Shirley McCrery of Orofino.

After graduation, Garry taught music to all grades in the Pomeroy School District, while also earning his master’s in music from UI. In 1970 was the move to Bellevue, eventually settling in Redmond, where he taught music at Sammamish High School and co-supervised the Bellevue School District music program until he retired in 1996. After 30 years of full-time public school instruction, Garry continued to teach part-time in Bellevue as well as in education program at Seattle Pacific University. In 2003, they moved to Clarkston where Garry continued sharing his years of experience with student teachers at the University of Idaho while also starting lengthy stints directing the Clarkston Community Band and Lewiston Civic Theatre orchestra. He and Shirley loved traveling, and spending time with their kids, grandkids, bonus kids and extended family.