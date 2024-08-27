Sections
January 31, 2025

Gary Chase

Gary Clark Chase, 75, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. He was born Oct. 16, 1949, in Coeur d’Alene to parents Donald and Eunice (Sisson) Chase. He spent his early childhood in Coeur d’Alene before the family moved to Shawano, Wis. The Chases returned to Idaho, moving to Lewiston in 1967 in time for Gary’s senior year. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1968 and then attended the University of Idaho. He graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in business. After working at local department store Grant’s and later as a loan officer, Gary became a real estate appraiser and opened his own business, Chase Associates (later Chase Appraisals), which he ran for nearly 40 years, working alongside his dad and later his wife, Beth. His honesty and integrity made him a well-respected professional in his field.

He was an outstanding and devoted father to his children, Dan and Katie. He married his second wife, Beth, in 1989, who loved and accepted his kids as her own. He was a devoted member and elder of Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston and he deeply loved his church community. He loved history and learning, passions he passed on to his children. After retiring, he became an avid cyclist and frequently rode his e-bike with friends. Although an introvert, Gary loved his family and friends and was always content just to be in their presence.

He is survived by his two children, Dan (Stacey) Chase and Katie (Darren) Pratt; two grandchildren, Natalie and Ryan; his sister Nancy (Paul) Rolig; brother Jim (Liz) Chase; nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Beth; and his parents.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 9, at Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fred Hutch Cancer Center; please consider donating blood and platelets — such donations greatly extended Gary’s life and gave him more quality time with his family and friends this past year.

