Gary Earl Broemeling was born Sept. 3, 1946, to Earl and Louise Kaschmitter Broemeling. I am first of seven children to them. At the time of my birth, we lived in Genesee, and moved to Clarkston in 1949.

I graduated from Holy Family Grade School in 1960, Clarkston High School in 1964 and Lewis-Clark Normal School, currently called Lewis-Clark State College since 1966.