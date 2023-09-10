Gary Earl Broemeling was born Sept. 3, 1946, to Earl and Louise Kaschmitter Broemeling. I am first of seven children to them. At the time of my birth, we lived in Genesee, and moved to Clarkston in 1949.
I graduated from Holy Family Grade School in 1960, Clarkston High School in 1964 and Lewis-Clark Normal School, currently called Lewis-Clark State College since 1966.
In 1968, Coleen Ann Babino and I were married. From this marriage, we had two sons.
I served in the Idaho National Guard from 1966-72 where I received training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. I was honorably discharged with a rank of staff sergeant.
In my working years, I spent my first 22 years in retail. First at Montgomery Ward and then Great Western Distributing, later called Best Products. My last 18 years of work, was in the insurance industry with McQuary Financial Services and Regence BlueShield of Idaho. I retired in 2004.
Throughout the years, I enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes/all-terrain vehicles and our family cabin in Anatone. Shooting trap and golf were my favorite sports.
I was lucky to spend much time during retirement traveling with good friends to support all of the Native American Tribes in the Northwest and explore the glitter of the state of Nevada. The most special time spent was with our grandchildren, watching them grow and learn.
Being a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church, I served on several boards, did volunteer work for the parish and was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
I am survived by my wife, Coleen; sons Gary Jr. (Darci) and Daren (Karma); grandchildren: Memphis, Murray, Michelle (Ryan) and Ashley (Rob); great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Archie, MiKaelah and Kyler; brothers Greg (Alice), Tom (Chris), Tim (Karla) and Nick (Dorene); sisters Ann (Jim) Messenger and Marilyn (Todd) Blake, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding me in death were my parents, Earl and Louise Broemeling.
It is important to know, that you have not lived unless you have seen a Nevada desert sunrise.
Gary passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, from a very quick stomach cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the Holy Family Catholic School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA 99403 or to the Clarkston Fire Department/Rescue One, 820 Fifth St., Clarkston, WA 99403.
Services for Gary will include the rosary recited at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, both at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St, Clarkston, with burial following at the columbarium at the church. A luncheon will be provided following the burial.
Let us remember Gary for his love of his family and his church.