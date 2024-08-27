Gary Fonnesbeck

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Verdun Fonnesbeck, a beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend. Gary, age 59, peacefully passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, surrounded by his family after lingering health issues.
Gary was born March 18, 1965, in Brigham City, Utah, to Bruce and Dixie Fonnesbeck.
Gary grew up in Springfield, Ore., where he attended school. He then continued his education at Lane Community College, Oregon State University and Lewis-Clark State College where he excelled on baseball scholarships and earned a Bachelors of Business degree.
Over the years, Gary built a successful general construction company, which he earned a well rounded reputation in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Known for his meticulous work ethic, he played a key role in many construction projects in the region.
Outside of work, Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. He spent countless weekends on the river, passing on his love for nature to his children. He also loved chasing his children over the years in all of the endeavors their hearts indulged in. He truly was their biggest cheerleader. The past two years he’s had his best four-legged friend, Remi, with him everywhere he went. Although she is just a goldendoodle, Gary was her person.
Gary is survived by his parents, Bruce and Dixie Fonnesbeck; wife of 25 years, Lana; children, Logan, Kali and stepdaughter Kaci (Mike); his one grandchild, Aubrey; his sister, Teresa Eyre (Dell); and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marty.
Gary’s family invites you to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at the 49er’s Saddle Club, 6601 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston. This will include a potluck dinner with meat being provided.
Gary will be remembered for his generosity, his dedication to family, and his promise to make those around him smile and laugh. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.