Gary Fonnesbeck

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Verdun Fonnesbeck, a beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend. Gary, age 59, peacefully passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, surrounded by his family after lingering health issues.

Gary was born March 18, 1965, in Brigham City, Utah, to Bruce and Dixie Fonnesbeck.

Gary grew up in Springfield, Ore., where he attended school. He then continued his education at Lane Community College, Oregon State University and Lewis-Clark State College where he excelled on baseball scholarships and earned a Bachelors of Business degree.

Over the years, Gary built a successful general construction company, which he earned a well rounded reputation in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Known for his meticulous work ethic, he played a key role in many construction projects in the region.