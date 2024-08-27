Gary Huntington

Gary K. Huntington passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. He was 86 years old. He was born July 19, 1938, in Yakima to Edwin C. Huntington and Julia A. “Judy” Williams Huntington. The family moved to Seattle when Gary was 10 years old.

After graduating from high school. Gary joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He also served in the Coast Guard reserves while beginning his long career at Boeing as an aeromechanic. In 1971 he married Karen Kuhn and together they raised four children, Kimberly, Gregory, Kristie and Maria. Gary was a devoted family man and loved the outdoors. He often took his family camping and enjoyed watching the children’s sporting events. He liked to hunt deer and never missed an opportunity to go fishing.

He is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Kimberly Ching, Kristie Huntington and Maria (Josh) Benjamin; granddaughters Allison Gove and Madelyn Benjamin; and his brother Don Huntington.