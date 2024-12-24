Gary LaVerne Whybark

For 42 years, Gary worked as a sawyer at the mill in Lewiston. A man of deep faith, he attended and served at Clarkston United Brethren Church, Warner Alliance, and Cross Point Church throughout his life. His love for Jesus was evident in the kindness and grace he extended to everyone he met.

Gary found great joy in the outdoors, especially camping on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. He had a passion for touring on his Harley, boating, fishing and woodworking. Known for his meticulous care of his vehicles, his witty sense of humor, and his soft heart — especially for his family — Gary left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret; his parents Elva and Arlie; and his sisters Jane Jording and Janet Fulcher. He is survived by his children Anita Watson, of Indiana, and Greg Whybark; grandchildren Abbegail Vannatta, Benjamin T. Vannatta and Jeremiah B. Whybark; and his sister Betty Lowe, of Townsend, Mont.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held in the spring or summer. May his memory bring comfort to those who loved him.