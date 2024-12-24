Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 24, 2024

Gary LaVerne Whybark

story image illustation
story image illustation

ADD MUG and FLAG

Gary Whybark, born May 10, 1946, in Lewiston, to Elva Knight and Arlie Whybark, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Lewiston. He was 78 years old.

Gary was born in Lewiston, grew up in Dayton, Wash., and Clarkston and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1964. After graduation he served his country for four years in the U.S. Army. On Aug. 1, 1970, he married Margaret L. Jenkins, with whom he shared a loving and devoted marriage until her passing on March 20, 2007.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

For 42 years, Gary worked as a sawyer at the mill in Lewiston. A man of deep faith, he attended and served at Clarkston United Brethren Church, Warner Alliance, and Cross Point Church throughout his life. His love for Jesus was evident in the kindness and grace he extended to everyone he met.

Gary found great joy in the outdoors, especially camping on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. He had a passion for touring on his Harley, boating, fishing and woodworking. Known for his meticulous care of his vehicles, his witty sense of humor, and his soft heart — especially for his family — Gary left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret; his parents Elva and Arlie; and his sisters Jane Jording and Janet Fulcher. He is survived by his children Anita Watson, of Indiana, and Greg Whybark; grandchildren Abbegail Vannatta, Benjamin T. Vannatta and Jeremiah B. Whybark; and his sister Betty Lowe, of Townsend, Mont.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held in the spring or summer. May his memory bring comfort to those who loved him.

Related
ObituariesDec. 24
Leora Frei
ObituariesDec. 24
Joseph Edward ‘Joe’ Stamey Jr.
ObituariesDec. 24
Bruce J. Leavitt
ObituariesDec. 24
Marilyn Henderson
Related
ObituariesDec. 24
Deaths
Darla Darlene Eggers
ObituariesDec. 22
Darla Darlene Eggers
Mary Jane Heckler
ObituariesDec. 22
Mary Jane Heckler
Susan Marie Johnson (Sullivan)
ObituariesDec. 22
Susan Marie Johnson (Sullivan)
Donald C. Kunze
ObituariesDec. 21
Donald C. Kunze
Thomas James Dodson
ObituariesDec. 21
Thomas James Dodson
Thomas Allen Reed
ObituariesDec. 20
Thomas Allen Reed
Karen R. Kinzer
ObituariesDec. 20
Karen R. Kinzer
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy