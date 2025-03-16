Gary Lou Hartig passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Harborview Medical Center from results of a tragic car wreck. Gary was born on March 30, 1954, in Lewiston, to Leroy and Ann Hartig. He grew up in Pierce with his five siblings making many fun memories growing up on Canal Creek.

Gary graduated from Timberline High School in 1972 and two months later married his high school sweetheart, Wilma Snyder. Gary and Wilma lived in Weippe most of their married life while he worked in the woods for numerous logging companies taking pride in being a loader operator. He loved his truck drivers throughout the years and valued each of their friendships.

While in Weippe, Gary and Wilma were blessed to raise two children Randy and Amanda. Anyone who knew Gary, knows that these were his pride and joy. In 2004 Gary and Wilma moved to Lewiston where he resided at the time of his death. While Gary missed the trees and wildlife in his backyard, he loved the warmer summers to harvest tomatoes and cucumbers every year.

Gary finally retired in 2022 after 44 years in the logging industry. Once retiring, he looked forward to hunting camp every fall, going to the casino, spending time with his family, taxiing the ladies, going for drives with Wilma, taking care of his mom and most of all watching his grandkids play in numerous sports. He was beyond proud of his grandchildren and beamed every time he mentioned their names.