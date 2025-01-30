Gary T. Livengood

Editor’s note: Two separate obituaries for Gary Livengood were submitted to the Tribune. The other one can be found on this page.

Jan. 10, 1963 — Jan. 22, 2025

It is with broken hearts that we lost our baby brother Gary Livengood on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, with his son by his side, due to cancer. Gary was the youngest of five born to Howard Delbert Livengood and Patricia Jean (Messenger) Livengood on Jan. 10, 1963.

He lived and attended school in Lewiston his entire life. A kind and caring man who always put others before himself. He was a very important member of our family and his loss has left a huge hole in our hearts.

Gary married Nancy Jarvis in 1984. That marriage ended in divorce. In 1989, he married May’Rie Cox and that marriage produced two children: a daughter, Chyar’ra, and a son, Trevor. That marriage too ended in divorce.

He worked many jobs in his life including at W.E. Pinch Distributers, Blount (Vista Outdoors or ATK), Mountain Fir Lumber and the Lewiston School District for the last 27 years, medically retiring in 2024.