Gary T. Livengood

Jan. 10, 1963 — Jan. 22, 2025
It is with broken hearts that we lost our baby brother Gary Livengood on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, with his son by his side, due to cancer. Gary was the youngest of five born to Howard Delbert Livengood and Patricia Jean (Messenger) Livengood on Jan. 10, 1963.
He lived and attended school in Lewiston his entire life. A kind and caring man who always put others before himself. He was a very important member of our family and his loss has left a huge hole in our hearts.
Gary married Nancy Jarvis in 1984. That marriage ended in divorce. In 1989, he married May’Rie Cox and that marriage produced two children: a daughter, Chyar’ra, and a son, Trevor. That marriage too ended in divorce.
He worked many jobs in his life including at W.E. Pinch Distributers, Blount (Vista Outdoors or ATK), Mountain Fir Lumber and the Lewiston School District for the last 27 years, medically retiring in 2024.
Gary served in the U.S. Army National Guard for nine years. He loved hunting and fishing especially with his stepdad Mike Angelo Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepdad Mike Angelo Sr., grandparents Urban and Winnie Livengood and John and Eva Messenger. Also, a nephew Travis Palmer.
Survivors include his children Chyar’ra and Trevor Livengood, grandchildren Aiden and Trenton Livengood, sister Jeannine Palmer, brothers Mike (Cheryl) Livengood and Dave and Dan Livengood, niece Kimberly Palmer as well as many aunts uncles and cousins.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A viewing will take place one hour before the service. Following the service will be a graveside burial at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, outside the Mountain View building and then returning back inside to the reception room for light snacks.
We have comfort in knowing Gary is with with God, our Lord Jesus and many beautiful souls whom welcomed him home with a great celebration of love and peace, no longer in pain.
We’ll see you soon, Gary. Save a place for us up there. You will continue always to live in our hearts.
We love you so very much.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the animal shelter or the many organizations that work so hard to save and home these animals or a charity of your choosing.
— This obituary was written by Gary’s siblings.