Editor’s note: Two separate obituaries for Gary Livengood were submitted to the Tribune. The other one can be found on this page.

Gary Thomas Livengood, 62, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Lewiston, with his son Trevor, and his former wife and longtime friend May’Rie Cox by his side. Born Jan. 10, 1963, in Lewiston to Howard Delbert Livengood and Patricia Jean (Messenger) Livengood, Gary was the youngest of five siblings.

Gary had the honor to serve in the U.S. Army National Guard for nine years, demonstrating his commitment to his country. He later dedicated 27 years to the Lewiston School District before medically retiring in 2024. A man with a deep connection to nature, Gary found joy in hunting and fishing and had a lifelong appreciation for music. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family. He loved his grandkids. They meant the world to him. They gave him strength during rough times.

Gary had so many wonderful qualities about him. He was a loyal, giving, charming and honest man, stubborn at times, but he always had a smile on his face and always had a joke or a tune. He would sing to anyone who would listen. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences. Gary truly knew that it was more blessed to give than to receive and his generosity knew no bounds.