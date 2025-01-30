Editor’s note: Two separate obituaries for Gary Livengood were submitted to the Tribune. The other one can be found on this page.
Gary Thomas Livengood, 62, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Lewiston, with his son Trevor, and his former wife and longtime friend May’Rie Cox by his side. Born Jan. 10, 1963, in Lewiston to Howard Delbert Livengood and Patricia Jean (Messenger) Livengood, Gary was the youngest of five siblings.
Gary had the honor to serve in the U.S. Army National Guard for nine years, demonstrating his commitment to his country. He later dedicated 27 years to the Lewiston School District before medically retiring in 2024. A man with a deep connection to nature, Gary found joy in hunting and fishing and had a lifelong appreciation for music. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family. He loved his grandkids. They meant the world to him. They gave him strength during rough times.
Gary had so many wonderful qualities about him. He was a loyal, giving, charming and honest man, stubborn at times, but he always had a smile on his face and always had a joke or a tune. He would sing to anyone who would listen. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences. Gary truly knew that it was more blessed to give than to receive and his generosity knew no bounds.
His departure come comes as a great shock and a deep wound, and it is gravely felt by his entire family and many others who loved him deeply in his wide network of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Howard Livengood; mother Patricia Livengood; stepfather Mike Angelo Sr.; grandparents Urban and Winnie Livengood and John and Eva Livengood; nephew Travis Palmer and his really close friend Frank Johnson and Sonya Currin.
Gary is survived by his children, Trevor and Chyar’ra Livengood; grandchildren Aiden and Trenton Livengood; brothers Mike (Cheryl) Livengood, Dave Livengood, Dan Livengood, sister Jeannie Palmer, half-brother Howard Livengood; niece Kimberly Palmer; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, niece, extended family members and many others.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A viewing will take place one hour before the service. Following the service, a graveside burial will be held at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, outside the Mountain View building. A reception with refreshments and light snacks will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions to their GoFundMe account, gofund.me/9a600afa. Your love, support and comfort during this difficult time are deeply appreciated.
Gary’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in peace.